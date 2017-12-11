A shop and it’s contents were completely destroyed by fire in Forest Grove over the weekend.

100 Mile House Fire Rescue provided mutual aid to the local department.

100 Mile Fire Chief Roger Hollander says upon arrival, just before 4-30 on Saturday afternoon, the structure was already fully engulfed and the fire had spread to nearby trees on the property.

He says they were able to get it out and keep the fire from spreading any further.

Fortunately no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.