Bags and even boxes of free books were leaving Williams Lake Youth for Christ on Saturday.

Retired teacher Terri Hathaway spent many weeks collecting donated books from the community after one of her tutoring students lost his home because of the wildfires.

“He inspired me to do a book fair, to do a book drive to collect books so that we can give them back to the community, and the community has been really generous in donating all of the books.”

Hathaway says she had started collecting the books in August.

She says now that she is going to be away in the New Year for six months out of the country arrangements have already been made for the remaining books from the fair to go different organizations including the Bright Red Bookshelves with the Cariboo Chilcotin Partners for Literacy Society.

“I need to wrap it up before Christmas. I’m hoping also to get a hold of because there were suggestions, to get a hold of the Child Development Centre, the Ministry of Children and Family, the Pregnancy Outreach, and different organizations that children could be blessed by some books at Christmas this year.”