Quesnel School Trustees will be among the interested members of the audience this week at an open house on the potential relocation of the homeless shelter.

BC Housing is hosting it on Wednesday afternoon at 4-30 at the Seniors Centre.

The proposed location, on Elliott Street, is near Riverview Elementary School.

We asked Gloria Jackson, the Chair of Quesnel’s Board of Education, if Trustees had any concerns about this…

“Certainly we’re totally against the drop-in services, that the clinical programs and the drop-in food services don’t continue and we already understand that that has been discontinued, which is good. And that the food services that they provide will just be for the residents that are sheltered at the facility.”

Jackson says they also talked about residents doing drugs in their rooms…

“It’s the position of the Board that these are their homes, much like we have our own homes, so it’s exactly what we do in our own homes so they have the right and privacy to do what they want in their own homes.”

Jackson says the Board still has some unanswered questions such as what the accountability is if things don’t go right.

She says Trustees understand that a supportive housing project is needed in the community, but she says their primary concern is the safety of their staff and students.