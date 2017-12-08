The Williams Lake Department was on the scene of a small fire at Tolko’s Soda Creek Division last night before 7.

“It kind of under a lean-to. They had a whole bunch of equipment in there,” says Deputy Fire Chief Warnock.

“We’re not sure at this time how it started but we’re just talking to the employees there. The employees had knocked it down by the time we got there and we had a machine pull out all of the big parts that were there, and they just pulled it away from the building.”

Warnock says that two apparatus and 12 firefighters responded to the incident and were there for about 40 minutes.

No one was injured.