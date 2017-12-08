ICBC is urging holiday shoppers to keep their vehicles free of valuables.

About 10,000 vehicle break-ins were reported province-wide last year including 180 in the North Central region.

The provincial auto insurance company has a helpful tip for those who may be hitting the mall in the next two weeks.

“Shoppers should really try to avoid making multiple trips back and forth to the vehicle to drop off their bags because thieves may be watching you. Thieves really are looking for the low-hanging fruit, easy opportunities to make a quick grab,” says Joanna Linsangan, Spokesperson.

“People are hitting the mall to get there Christmas shopping done but also know that thieves are out there too as we see one car broken into every hour, so that’s why were asking drivers to be extra vigilant and that starts before they even enter the mall.”

She adds vehicle break-ins continue to be a province-wide issue.

“In 2016, we did see about 10,000 vehicle break-in claims across the province, specifically for the North Central region we saw 180 vehicle break-ins and we actually saw an increase by 11% from the previous year so that’s significant.”

Other tips include parking in a well-lit area and to always lock your doors and windows while shopping.

Anti-theft devices can also secure your vehicle, especially for those manufactured before 2007.