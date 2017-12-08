(Story by Brendan Pawliw)

The Assembly of First Nations is supporting a resolution calling for the resignation of Marion Buller.

She is currently the chief commissioner of the National Inquiry Into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women.

BC Assembly of First Nations Regional Chief Terry Teegee says for many chiefs, it all comes down to trust.

“The commissioner’s as well as the staffing, it seems there is some dysfunction in regards to the actual commission itself and there’s definitely a level of frustration with many of those and the families that have participated.”

“I hope there is a positive resolution as the commissioners begin to resolve all their issues so this can be a functional national inquiry where many families can participate. Really, I think this should be about the many missing and murdered women and not about the function of the inquiry.”

Buller has said she has no formal plans to leave her position.

He adds the recent turmoil has forced several chiefs to ask for a two-year extension from the original November 2018 deadline.

“I don’t think they will meet that deadline, the commission needs more resources and more time to get a real fulsome and comprehensive report and that’s what the resolution speaks of.”

Ottawa has not yet responded to the request.