The intention is to transfer the students at Quesnel Junior School up to Maple Drive by the end of spring break, but there is a back-up plan.

Gloria Jackson, Chair of Quesnel’s Board of Education, explains…

“If Maple Drive is not ready to move into, we’ll make a decision in early March, March 1st or so, if it’s not going to be ready then we won’t be moving the kids until summer break, but we are wanting to continue to try and get them in there by spring break if we can.”

Jackson says they have a very aggressive schedule in place to try to accomplish that…

“We’ve been working with the tenants to get them moved to other sites and getting them out by, preferably by December 31st. We’ve already gone through the whole school, we’re working on some details for completing a minor upgrade to the mechanical system at Maple Drive. And we already have people in there just tearing out ceiling tiles and other little jobs that can be done in parts of the building that aren’t occupied.”

Jackson says the main renovation contract will go out to tender in early February

A community meeting is tentatively planned for January to update the public on where they’re at with the move.