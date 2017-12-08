The Williams Lake Salvation Army is at risk of not making their projected goal for this year’s annual Christmas Kettle Campaign due to a shortage of volunteers.

Dawn Butt is one of the executive directors of the Salvation Army.

“We’ve had to pull the kettle because either people haven’t shown up for their shift or someone had an emergency so we can only stand on it for so long before myself or the other Kettle coordinator is needed somewhere else. Sometimes we have to take it with us because we can’t leave them unattended.”

Butt says that there have been three instances where the kettle had to be pulled.

She says they need 25 volunteers on Friday and 19 for the remaining days of the week and are short anywhere from between 6-10 volunteers each day.

To volunteer for the Kettle Campaign in which there is a variety of 2-hour shifts available that Butt says is great opportunity to get to know people in the community, you can contact the Salvation Army at 250-392-2423.