A 48 year old man known to police was arrested Thursday afternoon after Williams Lake RCMP and police dog Grimm responded to a complaint of a break and enter in progress in the 1500 block of 4th Avenue.

RCMP with Grimm attended the residence in which there were no occupants at home at 3:51pm and observed there was forced entry.

Police entered the residence and informed the suspect that a police dog was present.

“The suspect still attempted to flee and was arrested by the police officers and Grimm inside the residence,” says Inspector Jeff Pelley.

The suspect sustained injuries from the police dog during the apprehension and was assessed at Cariboo Memorial Hospital. No officers were injured including Grimm.

The 48 year old from the Williams Lake area is very well known to police for various offences and will remain in police custody pending recommended charges to Crown Counsel for the offences of break and enter with intent and resisting arrest.

“The investigation is ongoing,” says Pelley.

“The RCMP would like to thank the public who observed this offence and called police immediately.”