Junior B hockey is back in Quesnel this weekend for a pair of games.

The Kamloops Storm will host the Osoyoos Coyotes tonight and tomorrow night at 7 o’clock at the West Fraser Centre.

Matt Kolle, one of the people trying to bring a junior b hockey team to Quesnel, is hoping for more support…

“Where we’re at with out bid to bring junior hockey to Quesnel, we’ve submitted our bid and we’re looking at this weekend to re-enforce it. Lets get this rink rocking and lets reinforce our will to get a team in Quesnel.”

Kolle called the first weekend back in November a “home run” as everything went smoothly, and there were more than two thousand people that took in the two games.