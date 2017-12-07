A familiar face will sit at the head of the table of Quesnel’s Board of Education.

Gloria Jackson will serve another term after being acclaimed at last night’s meeting.

She was obviously pleased with the outcome and says she is looking forward to working with the Board on several projects that are already underway…

“The QJS move to the old closed Maple Drive will be one of the things that we’ll be doing. We continue to work on improving on all the good work that we’re already doing. We’re very pleased with our grad rates, both for aboriginal and non-aboriginal, we’re actually part of a great pilot project with the Ministry on aboriginal equity scanning, so we’re pleased to be doing that work.”

Trustee Dave Chapman is the new Vice Chair.

He beat out former Board Chair Tony Goulet in an election for that position.