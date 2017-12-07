The South Cariboo Fire Relief Fund has recently made a couple donations to some local Fire Departments and businesses in need.

Chris Nickless, a spokesperson for the Fire Relief Fund details where the donations were made to.

“$2500 went to Hawkins Lake Fire Department, $2500 to the 70 Mile Fire Department, and a cheque for the 108 greenbelt commission for replacement fencing was around $1300”

Bob Campbell from the Hawkins Lake Fire Department says they plan on using the donation to purchase new fire equipment.

Lee Lundy from the 70 Mile Fire Department says they will use their donation to go towards upgrading their Self Contained Breathing Apparatuses.

Nickless adds that the South Cariboo Fire Relief Fund will have a big announcement in the next couple weeks in regards to some new funding.