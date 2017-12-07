A ribbon cutting followed by a free swim will be taking place on December 14 as part of the grand opening of the Sam Ketcham Pool at the West Fraser Aquatic Centre.

The Cariboo Regional District and the City of Williams Lake made the announcement Thursday.

“We encourage the community to come out and celebrate the grand opening with us. We can’t wait to see everyone enjoying this beautiful new upgrade to the Sam Ketcham Pool,” said Joan Sorley, CRD

Electoral Area F Director and SKP Working Group Co-Chair.

Members of the public are invited to attend the ribbon cutting ceremony which will take place at 6 p.m with a free swim at 6:30.

Entry to the free swim is by ticket only which must be picked up in advance at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex, and are first come, first serve with a maximum of four per person. Only 350 tickets are available to reduce congestion in the change rooms.

“This has been a long journey from the community consultation process and referendum to hiring the Tango team and waiting eagerly for the renovations to take shape, said Laurie Walters, City of Williams Lake Councillor and SKP Working Group Co-Chair.

“It truly has been ‘short-term pain for long-term gain’ and I believe we have met the community’s expectations for a high-quality facility.”

The completed project includes a new fitness centre, lap tank, swirl pool, steam room and leisure pool.

The leisure area features a waterslide, lazy river, tots area, kiddie carwash, teacup fountain, bubble pit, vortex and massage chairs. Phase One of the West Fraser Aquatic Centre opened in August.

The Sam Ketcham Pool upgrade project is a joint initiative of the Cariboo Regional District and City of Williams Lake. Funding partners for the project included Northern Development Initiative Trust, West

Fraser Mills and the federal government.