A former employee charged with the possession for the purpose of trafficking after police executed a search warrant and seized a quantity of marijuana on April 3, 2017, from Mary Jane’s Glass and Gifts in downtown Williams Lake has pled guilty.

Christopher Hoyland according to Provincial Court documents pled guilty and received a conditional discharge probation order and a $200.00 victim surcharge.

“Williams Lake RCMP continue to target drug trafficking offences,” Williams Lake RCMP Insp. Jeff Pelley said in a media release on September 26 that stated that Hoyland and store manager, Mark Cowan had charges laid against them.

“We take this very seriously and are committed to seeking evidence to support charges and hold people accountable who actively participate in these types of offences.”

Cowan who has been charged with trafficking a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking is scheduled to appear in court on January 17, 2018 for an arraignment hearing.

Although non-medical cannabis is anticipated to be legalized within Canada in July 2018, police say at this time, marijuana is regulated as a controlled substance under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act which prohibits the importation, exportation, trafficking, cultivation/production, and possession of it or its derivatives.