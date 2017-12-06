The RCMP is seeking the public’s help over a crime that was committed in the Lac La Hache area in November.

Corporal Ryder Birtwhistle with the 100 Mile House RCMP has the details.

“2 males were seen in a small boat on Lac La Hache, they went to Emerald Island and began taking apart a 20’ x 20’ dock.”

Birtwhistle says the 2 male suspects were approached by a neighbour who questioned what they were doing. The suspects lied to the neighbour and said they were paid to take the dock apart.

He says presumably the 2 men made several trips taking apart the dock from Emerald Island to their vehicle along highway 97.

The RCMP believes more people from the public saw this occur along the highway and would like to hear from them whether that be through calling their detachment or crime-stoppers.