The Cariboo Friendship Society and Violence is Preventable Committee in Williams Lake will be marking today’s National Day of Remembrance & Action On Violence against Women.

Aboriginal Wellness Coordinator, Cora Fraleigh says many parts of the community will be attending tonight’s free screening of ‘A Better Man.’

“The RCMP Victim Services, Canadian Mental Health Association, many of my colleagues within the Friendship Centre will be here. We just want to have an open and honest dialogue about violence against women in relationships, in work atmospheres, in any situation.”

Fraleigh says it’s a personal call to men too to examine the reasons why they may turn to that and access some help.

She says they hope to shift the conversation to that following the documentary about a woman who survives a violent domestic relationship, and many years later makes a film about it even interviewing her abuser.

“You can see clearly within the media right now it’s opening up not particularly about violence in personal relationships, but a lot around violence in the workplace and people with positions of power. This is a really exciting time because the conversation is actually out there,” she adds.

Fraleigh says she hopes and challenges people while they are gathered with their families over Christmas to live a life that is violence free, treat others with kindness and dignity, and try to reach out to available community supports.

The free screening of the film starts at 5pm at the Eagles Nest Building at 228 South Third Avenue with chili, buns, treats, and beverages being served.

“Geneviève Bergeron, Hélène Colgan, Nathalie Croteau, Barbara Daigneault, Anne-Marie Edward, Maud Haviernick, Barbara Klucznik-Widajewicz, Maryse Laganière, Maryse Leclair, Anne-Marie Lemay, Sonia Pelletier, Michèle Richard, Annie St-Arneault, Annie Turcotte.”

“These 14 women were students and staff at École Polytechnique de Montréal. They were full of promise and potential, with every hope of a bright future. On Dec. 6, 1989, their lives ended in brutal violence, killed because of their gender,” said B.C Premier John Horgan in a statement today.

“I join British Columbians observing a moment of silence to honour their memory, and recommit to take action to end all forms of violence against women.”