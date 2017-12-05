District of 100 Mile House Council has given a third reading to a bylaw that may allow for more housing units in 100 Mile House.

The bylaw was first presented to council October 24th, which would bring a new 4-plex to Blackstock Road in 100 Mile.

A public hearing was held on November 14th where the bylaw was met with some backlash. A petition signed by 27 local residents opposed the project.

Residents claimed increased traffic would generate safety concerns to the area. Stating that Blackstock Road is a narrow road with no sidewalks and limited lighting infrastructure among other concerns.

The third reading will take place at a regular council meeting in January.