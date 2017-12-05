The second meeting for the Thompson Nicola Regional District Business Recovery Initiative will be held tonight in 70 Mile.

Taking place at the community hall on North Bonaparte Road at 7, the meeting will focus on the current issues and gaps within the recovery efforts, while also focusing on how to help find solutions for the restoration and recovery process.

According to the TNRD, the meeting will be open to the public, but will focus on mostly helping out business owners affected by the 2017 wildfires.

There are currently 6 future meetings scheduled.