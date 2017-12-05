British Columbia will set the minimum age to possess, purchase and consume cannabis at 19 years old, and like other provinces will have a government-run wholesale distribution model with the BC Liquor Distribution Branch serving as the distributor of non-medical cannabis.

The Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General announced a number of key decisions Tuesday related to the anticipated legalization of non-medical cannabis in July 2018.

The Province also anticipates establishing a retail model that includes both public and private retail opportunities.

The ‘first decisions’ on cannabis regulation comes after considering input from almost 49,000 British Columbians, and submissions from 141 local and Indigenous governments and interested stakeholders.

“Looking at the responses received, it’s clear that British Columbians support the priorities of protecting young people, health and safety, keeping the criminal element out of cannabis and keeping roads safe, which will guide the Province in developing B.C.’s regulatory framework for non-medical cannabis,” said Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth.

“We will continue to consider your opinions as we further develop policy and legislation that is in the best interests of this province, ensuring a made-in-B.C. approach to the legalization of non-medical cannabis.”