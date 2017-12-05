Minister of Children and Family Development Katrine Conroy with Minister of State for Child Care Katrina Chen announce over 3,800 new child care spaces for families in BC at the Woodwards YMCA Child Care Centre on December 4, 2017. -BC Government PHOTO

The Yunesit’in Government and the Xeni Gwet’in First Nation will be receiving up to $500,000 each for new child care spaces following Monday’s announcement of a $33 million dollar investment for communities across the province.

Minister of Children and Family Development Katrine Conroy says they have heard loud and clear that there is a crisis with childcare in this province.

“There’s many who can’t find spaces, and the spaces they find they just aren’t affordable. We believe that every parent should have access to good quality childcare.”

“Childcare providers are an essential part of every community.”

Monday’s announcement will benefit 103 projects in 52 communities creating more than 3,800 childcare spaces.

Eight spaces for infants and toddlers and eight for children aged 3-5 years will be created at the Yunesit’in Early Learning Centre in Hanceville.

Eight infant and toddler spaces will also be created at the Charlene William Daycare in Nemiah Valley.

The Province according to a media release is working with successful proponents to establish funding agreements.

Construction and renovations for the majority of the approved projects are expected to begin shortly. However, each site’s timelines for completion will differ, depending on their individual proposal requirements.

“The Provincial Child Care Council is working closely with the ministry to guide them towards improving access to child care,” said Wayne Robertson, Provincial chair. “Council members are energized by the new focus on fixing the child-care crisis and I think that the future is looking brighter for B.C. parents.”