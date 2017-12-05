RCMP are seeking the public’s help in locating an 18-year-old man who was last seen in Quesnel on the morning of November 26.

Police say Joshua McKee has not returned home and has not been in contact with family who are concerned about his welfare.

McKee is described as:

Caucasian male

5’11” (180 cm) tall

Medium build weighing approximately 170 lbs (77 kg)

Brown wavy hair

Brown Eyes

Pimpled complexion

Quesnel RCMP ask anyone who has been in contact with McKee or is aware of his location to call them at (250) 992-9211.