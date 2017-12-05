A trial date has been set for a Williams Lake man who is the accused in two separate assaults in Prince George.

Trevor Alexis is due back in court on July 27th.

He’s facing several charges including Assault With a Weapon and Aggravated Assault.

Prince George RCMP were called to Strathcona Avenue back in August of this year after receiving a report of an assault in progress and while en route to that call, police say they received another report, this one of a possible stabbing in the same area.

Police say the first incident involved a female who was not hurt but had the tires on her vehicle slashed.

A 31-year old male, the subject of the alleged second attack, was taken to hospital for treatment for a number of stab wounds.

RCMP said at the time that the accused and the female victim were known to each other, but it was not known if the suspect and the male who was injured were known to one another.