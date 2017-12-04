Turkey day was held once again at Vista Radio’s CKBX studio in 100 Mile House.

This annual holiday event asks listeners to donate a turkey valued at $25 each with the proceeds going to the christmas hamper distribution.

Morning man Larry Rode has been doing this since 1989 and we asked him if any big donations were made today.

“A couple of heavy hitter came through, we had the Canim Lake truckers they dropped off 100 turkeys and then we had the RBC staff drop off 200 turkeys, that’s five thousand dollars”.

Turkey day got started on the air this morning at six and ended at ten with a total of 758 turkeys being donated so far.

Rode said the largest amount of turkeys donated was 778 and they’re hoping to surpass that number before the day is over.

Dignitaries that joined Rode on the air today to man the phones included MLA Donna Barnett, Al Richmond from the CRD and Mayor Mitch Campsal.