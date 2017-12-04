A Supreme Court Trial for two Quesnel men, the accused in a home invasion, is scheduled to get underway today.

38-year old Dwayne Kueber and 28-year old Tylor Lisk are facing several counts, including Unlawful Confinement, Robbery, Assault with a Weapon, Use of an Imitation Firearm While Committing an Indictable Offence and Break and Enter with Intent.

The charges are in connection with an alleged incident in February.

RCMP say they were called to a residence near Plywood Hill for a suspected home invasion.

Police said at the time that they believed that this was a targeted incident and that the victims were not physically hurt.