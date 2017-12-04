The Child Development Centre’s 12th Annual Christmas Wish Breakfast in Williams Lake is set to take place tomorrow.

Operations Manager Vanessa Riplinger says it will be held at a new location this year.

“We’ve done it with the Overlander-Ramada for the last 11 years, and Lindsey Gasparini and the Gasparini family they had sold and it was right before the fires so we were really unsure what was going to be happening. Jason Ouimet and Kris Ouimet were gracious enough to say that they would love to host it at Boston Pizza for us.”

“We were thrilled that that Lindsey had done it for so many years at the Overlander-Ramada but it was just the timing was everything with what was happening we knew we had to get a venue really quickly,” Riplinger adds.

“So the Christmas Wish Breakfast at Boston Pizza we thought that would be a great partnership.”

Riplinger says as they have every year, any unwrapped gifts and monetary donations from the Breakfast will be taken back to the CDC for their partner organizations to give to a child in need.

She says although Christmas for most of us is about spending time together and sharing gifts for many families it is difficult because they cannot give to their family and children.

““This year has been tough on a lot of families; it’s been a hard year for Williams Lake. If we can gather some gifts, get them out to families, and let them enjoy Christmas and make the end of 2017 a little easier on families that would be great. We’re such a great giving community, I think we’ll be able to do it together. “

“This year we are hoping a lot of people will come.”

For reservations for this year’s 12th Annual Christmas Wish Breakfast or for further information you can contact the Child Development Centre at 250-392-4481.