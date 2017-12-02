Pioneer Log Homes in Williams Lake was fined $42,000 according to Worksafe BC for an incident in which a worker was exposed to an almost 11-foot fall.

WorkSafeBC was at a worksite on August 8, 2017, and observed a worker who was not using a personal fall protection system standing on a wall of a log home that was being dismantled.

No other form of fall protection was in place.

Worksafe BC called the failure to ensure fall protection was used as a repeated and high-risk violation and says that Pioneer Log Homes’ failure to provide its workers with the information, instruction, training, and supervision needed to ensure their health and safety was also a repeated violation.

Owner of Pioneer Log Homes, Byran Reid Sr. was unavailable for comment.