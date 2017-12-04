The Quesnel Community Foundation is into the home stretch when it comes to trying to secure an anonymous donation of 50 thousand dollars !

Mary Sjostrom, the new President, says the deadline is midnight on December 10th and they’re not quite there yet.

She says any donation would be appreciated and she also wants to let people know that the money will stay in the North Cariboo…

“I think it’s really important for the community to know that all of this money that we raise, and the money that we give out, it all remains in the community so many community groups are the benefactor of this or possibly our scholarships and bursaries.”

Sjostrom says to donate people can simply go on-line to quesnelfoundation.ca or they can e-mail them at gcf@shaw.ca.

The anonymous donor will donate the 50 thousand dollars, only if the community can match that amount.

The Foundation started out as a legacy from the 2000 BC Winter Games that were held in Quesnel and the endowment has now grown to more than 2.4 million dollars.

It is the money earned from that that goes back into the community.