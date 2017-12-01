Thousands of dollars have been raised by the 100 Mile Wranglers hockey team after they auctioned off their special Wildfire Jerseys this past month.

The Wranglers wore the jerseys all throughout October honouring fire fighters, politicians, RCMP members, Red Cross employees and many more who have helped with the fires.

President of the Wranglers Tom Bachynski says over $7000 was raised from the jerseys. Net proceeds of that will go towards helping various local charities and scholarships that are associated with the hockey team and community.

Bachynski says he feels like the Wranglers did the community and themselves proud with the project and that even the President of the KIJHL thought the jersey auction was a fabulous idea.