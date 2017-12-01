45 charges were stayed against three suspects found in the possession of prohibited weapons, pipe bombs, and disguises following a traffic stop in Williams Lake as it was determined that there was no longer a substantial likelihood of conviction.

Alisia Adams with the BC Prosecution Service of the Ministry of Attorney General said in an email that Crown counsel directed a stay of proceedings against Tye Jones, James Juke, and Dyami Rickman after a careful review of all of the material available including some new evidence, and as a result their charge approval standard was no longer met.

Under the Charge Assessment Guidelines, charges will only be approved where Crown counsel is satisfied that the evidence gathered by the investigative agency provides a substantial likelihood of conviction and, if so, that a prosecution is required in the public interest.

A substantial likelihood of conviction exists where Crown counsel is satisfied there is a strong, solid case of substance to present to the Court.

“This test applies at all stages of the prosecution. If at any point, the prosecutor concludes that this test is no longer met, a stay of proceedings is the appropriate course of action,” says Adams.

Jones, Juke, and Rickman were arrested and taken into police on custody on December 14, 2016.

Police said in a media release that the Williams Lake RCMP were responding to a call for service that day in the city and while on route observed a vehicle driving in the vicinity of the call. The occupants caught the attention of members who observed suspicious activity and initiated the traffic stop finding pipe bombs, weapons, and disguises inside the vehicle.