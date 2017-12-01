The MP for Kamloops-Thompson Cariboo says she has received no answer from the Federal government on if they intend on taxing individuals who salvage burned timber on private property.

Cathy McLeod says she has been asking been asking that question for two weeks and to date cannot get an answer.

“You know when the government when it was out, the Prime Minister in July said the Federal government was there, they’re there to help. Once the cameras are gone what we have is a number of weeks going by and not even an answer to a question. This isn’t asking for money, this is asking for an answer to a tax question.”

McLeod says typically when you make money off timber you have to pay capital gain.

She says constituents want to know because of the extraordinary circumstances of this year’s wildfires if they will have to pay and if so if the Minister would consider some different policies.

“They’re not choosing to salvage their timber; they’re having to salvage their timber. They have enormous costs in terms of fixing their properties, in cleaning it up, redoing the fences-they want to know.”