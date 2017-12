Operation Red Nose in Williams Lake will be running tonight and tomorrow (December 1 & 2) after a good run last weekend.

“Historically the first night, Friday night the 24th is always very quiet although we were up a little bit,” says organizer Dave Dickson.

“We did 8 rides and we had 13 amazing volunteers out. Then on the night of the 25th, we had 24 amazing volunteers out and did 48 rides. We moved 105 people.”

Operation Red Operation Red Nose runs from 9 pm until 3 am.