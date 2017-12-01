A preliminary inquiry concluded Thursday in Williams Lake Provincial Court with a stay of proceedings against three individuals who were taken into police custody on December 14, 2016, after police discovered pipebombs, prohibited weapons, and disguises inside a vehicle during a traffic stop in Williams Lake.

Tye Jones, James Juke, and Dyami Rickman from Kamloops were facing 13 charges each which included occupying vehicle which there is firearm, explosives: intent bodily harm, possession of controlled substance, possess break-in instrument, possessing weapon for dangerous purpose, possess firearm without licence or registration, and possessing loaded/unloaded w/ammo prohibited/restricted firearm.

Juke was also facing 6 charges of possession of firearm contrary to order.

A Stay of Proceedings according to a webpage by the B.C Government on the province’s criminal justice system means Crown counsel has dropped the charges ending the prosecution.

“However, for a serious charge, they may re-start the prosecution within one year of the stay,” the page states. “For a less serious charge, Crown counsel may re-start the prosecution within six months of the incident that led to charges.”

“If the prosecution is not re-started within those time frames, the matter is over.”