The City of Quesnel and the Cariboo Regional District will invest 37 thousand dollars to support the local Arts Council in it’s bid to get a new performing arts theatre.

Jerry Bruce, the CRD Director for Area B, says they want to have a plan that is ready to go and meets the current needs of the Arts Council…

“So with this particular funding i think the arts council can redo the project scheme that they had from the past, update it to current, and then for our purposes to be able to try and do some of the work that we wanted to do years ago with arts council and that is to have an arts facility here in Quesnel.”

Bruce says while there has been no government funding for art facilities in the past, he says they are expecting that to change.

Bruce says they are hoping for 100 percent funding, but he says they will need a project that is ready to go to qualify for it.