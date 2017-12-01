More good news on the Cariboo region’s unemployment front last month.

Andrew Fields is a Labour Market Analyst with Stats Canada…

“The unemployment rate was 5.9 percent and that’s down from 7.2 percent last November. It looks like there were more people working, so in total there were 82,000 people working in Cariboo. That’s up a bit over 2 thousand from last November.”

Fields says last month continued a downward trend that began back in March when the unemployment rate was 10 percent.

He says most of the growth has been in the healthcare and social assistance sectors…

“There were about 3 thousand more people working in that. Also in wholesale and retail trade there were increases and some smaller ones spread across other industries. There were declines, so fewer people worked in agriculture, there were about 25-hundred fewer people working in that industry. There were also almost 2 thousand fewer people working in natural resources.”

BC continues to lead the country both in terms of job growth and unemployment.

Fields says the growth of 3.8 percent is by far the best and the jobless rate of 4.9 percent is also number one in Canada.