The mother of Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price returned to her alma mater Thursday.

Lynda Price spoke to students and staff at the University of Northern BC.

She covered topics from her time at UNBC, struggles she faced, and what she believes you need to do to be successful.

“The students have to recognize the importance of setting their short term and long term goals,” explains Price.

“I felt like I needed to share that.”

Price received her bachelor’s degree in 2011 with a major in First Nations studies and a minor in Political Studies.

She accomplished that while also being Chief in her community.

“Being a Chief in my community, I felt it was important to be a role model and I wanted our community members to recognize that they could achieve their goals as well.”

This was part of the school’s Aboriginal Alumni Speaker Series.

(Files from Matt Fetinko with MYPRINCEGEORGENOW)