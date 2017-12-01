A certified pedorthist says things have been going very well since she opened her doors for business in October.

Alicia Fenn is the proud owner of Kintec by Cariboo Orthotics.

“I moved to Williams Lake. Originally my boyfriend got a position out of school for West Fraser, and originally I was looking for a clinic to apply to and when I realized that there was no clinic in that provided the services I provide I decided to start my own business.”

Fenn who graduated with a degree in kinesiology from UBC and is from Ladner, says she fell in love with pedorthics and decided it was the career for her after having been trained at Kintec Foot Wear and Orthotics in the Lower Mainland.

“I have heard from a lot of doctors that they’re happy to have me here. The wound care clinic in town as well is really happy to have someone to refer their patients to,” says Fenn adding that she had originally planned on opening in July.

“I’m the only certified pedorthist in the Cariboo region so I’ve been welcomed here so far and happy to provide services for orthotics and braces as well.”

Cariboo Orthotics is located in downtown Williams Lake on 1st Avenue North.