Quesnel will host the 2019 BC Men’s Curling Championship !

It will take place from February 6th through the 10th at the West Fraser Centre.

Dave Plant, Quesnel Curling Club Coordinator, says they were over the top to learn that they were approved to host this event…

“I mean to put something of this magnitude on and to have the 12 best teams in the province of BC coming to Quesnel, it’s going to be great, these guys are all extremely good curlers and obviously the winner of this event will go on to play in the Brier, so to put that on in our small community, is going to be fantastic.”

Plant says they will need around 100 volunteers to host this championship and they plan to reach out to curlers in neighbouring communities such as Williams Lake, 100 Mile House and Prince George.

He says the event will be great for Quesnel…

“These guys travel with a bit of an entourage so we have 12 teams coming up and they’ll have coaches with them and probably spouses, so the restaurants and the hotels and other businesses in the community should benefit greatly from this. And then there is everybody coming from around our community, Williams Lake, 100 Mile and Prince George to watch, especially on championship weekend.”

In addition to that, Plant says it is his understanding that TSN will also be broadcasting the games.