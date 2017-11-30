The Mayor of Williams Lake conducted the installation of new board members and the executive of the Williams Lake & District Chamber of Commerce on Thursday at Signal Point Restaurant.

Installed as President for one year is Charlene Harrison, with 1st VP Kathy McLean, and 2nd VP Mark Doratti. Also installed for two-year terms as Directors were Lyla Floberg, Roger Solly, Ken Wilson, Dave Walgren, Dan Herzog, and Michael Jones.

Directors with one-year terms remaining are Elmer Thiessen, Brian Goodrich, Vanessa Riplinger, Randy Chadney, Kirby Fofonoff, Caroline Sherrer, and Past President Angela Sommer.