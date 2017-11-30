A leader in land claims and other First Nations issues from 150 Mile House will be appointed to the Order of British Columbia.

Lt.-Gov. Judith Guichon, chancellor of the Order announced Thursday that Neil Sterritt is one of sixteen exceptional civic leaders who will be appointed to the Province’s highest form of recognition.

Sterritt led the Gitxsan people during a seminal legal case in Canada’s constitutional history which went on to have an impact on other court cases on Aboriginal rights and title.

“For 28 years, the Order of British Columbia has recognized exceptional individuals whose hard work, generosity of spirit and outstanding achievements have contributed immeasurably to the well-being of our communities,” said Guichon. “I extend my congratulations to this year’s recipients and thank them for inspiring all of us with their efforts to build a healthy, diverse and inclusive province for generations to come.”

A ceremony that will be webcast live will be held for recipients at Government House in Victoria on December 14.

British Columbia is strong because of our people. This year’s recipients have dedicated their lives to making B.C. a better place. We commend them for their tremendous achievements and service to our province,” said Premier John Horgan.