Quesnel City Council is correcting what the Mayor calls “an oversight in their reconciliation efforts.”

Bob Simpson addressed the issue at this week’s meeting…

“We have been focused on the four bands, we have been focused on First Nations directly, and we didn’t take into account that the Supreme Court recognizes Metis as an aboriginal people, as a First Nations people in Canada.”

Council then passed a resolution to include the Metis people in their reconciliation and partnership efforts with a view towards getting together with the North Cariboo Metis Association to start talking about a protocol agreement and partnerships, as well as ways to more formally recognize them in the community.

Tony Goulet, the President of the North Cariboo Metis Association, was in attendance.