Charges have been laid in connection with a bank robbery in Williams Lake.

39-year old Christopher Swain of 100 Mile House is facing one count each of Robbery and Wearing a Disguise with Intent to Commit and Indictable Offence.

He remains in custody and is due back in Provincial Court in Williams Lake on December 13th for a Bail Hearing.

Swain is the accused in a robbery in the afternoon of November 29 at the CIBC bank on Oliver Street.

Witnesses informed police that a suspect entered the bank and demanded money from the teller.

RCMP say that due to the immediate assistance of two astute customers and a timely response from police, the man was arrested without incident and no employees of the bank were injured.