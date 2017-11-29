Small businesses affected by the wildfires this past summer are getting an extra boost in revitalizing their daily lives.

The BC government and the Canadian Red Cross have shifted into Phase Two of its Recovery Initiative, announcing a grant of up to $18,500 for eligible businesses and $8,500 for not-for-profit organizations.

Red Cross BC Vice-President Kimberley Nemrava says all applicants must meet certain criteria.

“This is available for uninsured losses, deductible minor repairs, clean up, equipment and occupational Training expenses and this will help meet the needs of small businesses so they can rebuild and contribute again to their local economy.”

She says applications will be accepted up until April 6th, 2018, adding the Red Cross will make the final decision on who qualifies for the funding.

“There are many applicants that meet the criteria easily, but then there’s always those exceptional cases, and again, we work with those people affected on a case-by-case basis to not only provide the maximum that we can provide, but link them with other resources that may be able to support them.”

Nemrava says successful applicants will receive funds within 15 business days and non-profits can also receive an additional $8,500 for financial needs based on their current circumstances.

Phase One of the Recovery Initiative saw nearly 3,000 small businesses take in $1,500.

(Files from Kyle Balzer with MYPRINCEGEORGENOW)