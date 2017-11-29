The City of Williams Lake is planning for the possible construction of a $12 million dollar water treatment plant in 2023.

Mayor Walt Cobb explains.

“We were told that the rules are changing as far as the federal government water treatments for municipalities. If in fact, those new regulations come in we will have to put in a new different water treatment plant than what we have.”

Cobb says that is why they are currently in the process of planning so they don’t have to borrow completely for it.

“With an expenditure that big we will probably have to borrow, but in the meantime, we’re planning for it and hoping for the best,” he says.

“It’s a concern and will be a huge expense if it does happen.”

Cobb says in terms of other water infrastructure projects the City is still looking at the water servicing of Westridge and Woodland Drive area that could need a new reservoir, and that they are planning on putting money in reserve to deal with that issue when the time comes.