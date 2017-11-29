The Mayor and the rest of Quesnel City Council is getting a raise.

As per policy, Council indemnities are going up in line with what the Consumer Price Index was in September, which this time amounts to 2 percent.

The Mayor will now get $44,302 and change, which is up about 869 dollars from the previous year.

The six Councillors will now get $15,200 each, an increase of roughly 298 dollars.

The total impact on the budget is around $2,750.

The policy is intended to take the politics out of the outcome and to prevent a situation where a local politician has to decide whether or not to give themselves a raise.

Quesnel Council received a 1.8 percent increase back in 2016 but chose not to take an increase in both 2014 and 2015.