A 39-year-old man from 100 Mile House could be facing a robbery charge after having been arrested at CIBC in Williams Lake.

RCMP Inspector Jeff Pelley said in a media release that police received a report of a robbery in progress at the bank located on Oliver Street at 4:19 pm Tuesday.

“The bank employees reported that a man entered the premises and demanded money from a teller,” he said.

“Due to the immediate assistance of two astute customers and a timely response by RCMP the man was arrested and taken into custody without incident.”

No employees of the bank were injured during the incident.

Charges of robbery will be recommended to Crown Counsel on November 29, 2017.

Pelley says that RCMP are assessing the possibility that the incident may be connected to an armed robbery at the bank on November 17 in which a male suspected entered the suspect entered the bank, produced a note demanding money and motioned to concealing a gun on his hip.

Because both investigations are in their preliminary stages, Pelley says, however, he cannot comment any further.

RCMP remind anyone who witnesses anything they believe to be suspicious in nature to contact your

local police department or should you wish to remain anonymous, telephone Crime Stoppers at 1-800- 222-8477 (TIPS).