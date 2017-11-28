A couple of Ecologists will be in 100 Mile House tonight for a presentation called “Era of Mega-fires”, which will focus on the wildfires this past summer.

Doctor Paul Hessburg, a Research Ecologist from Washington, will be presenting a film on the general scope of wildfires through the west coast of North America.

The film presentation will be followed by an appearance from Bob Gray, a Fire Ecologist from Chilliwack, who will focus more on what happened in the Cariboo.

A spokesperson for the event says the main reason behind the presentations is to educate the public on how to be sustainable and environmentally friendly, and what you can do about the fires from a scientific and academic perspective.

The presentation will take place at 7PM Wednesday at the PSO high school.