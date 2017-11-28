The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) says that a matter of the serious injury of a male while being taken into the custody of RCMP in Williams Lake last year will be not referred to the Crown Counsel for consideration of charges.

Chief Civilian Director of the IIO-Ronald J. MacDonald issued a report on his decision last week with Clinton J. Sadlemyer, Director of Legal Services.

The incident according to the report occurred on June 19, 2016, after 8 pm at a bus stop in a which a man was arrested by an officer for allegedly being intoxicated in a public place.

Another officer, as well as an off-duty auxiliary officer, had assisted during the arrest.

During the course of the man’s arrest, he had suffered broken cheekbones on the left side of his face.

The IIO was notified the following morning of the incident by RCMP and had commenced their investigation as the man’s injuries appeared to fall within the definition of serious harm as defined by the Police act and were related to the actions of an officer.

After a thorough investigation, MacDonald says he does not consider that an officer may have committed an offence under any enactment and that the evidence collected does not provide any charges against any officer.