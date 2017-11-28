Quesnel City Council wants a bigger piece of the pie from the BC Lottery Corporation.

A report on how much money the various Casinos are taking in and how much was going back to communities and not-for-profit groups was reviewed briefly at last week’s Council meeting.

That led to the following request.

Mayor Bob Simpson…

“In opposition the NDP indicated that they felt that not enough money was flowing back from lotteries to local governments and to not-for-profits, and i think council can weigh in and call their attention to that promise and ask them to reconsider how much they flow back into our communities.”

As it stands local governments that host a gaming facility receive 10 percent of the net income which amounted to 479 thousand dollars in Quesnel this past year, which was up slightly from 468 thousand.

Community Gaming Grants also went out to 34 organizations in Quesnel worth nearly 515 thousand dollars.

The City of Williams Lake received 588 thousand dollars last year from it’s casino, also up from 568.