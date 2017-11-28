A Supreme Court Justice has reserved his decision following the trial of a Quesnel man, who was arrested with the aide of a Swat team.

A three-day trial for 41-year old Aaron James Dunlop wrapped up last week.

A date for a decision will now be set on December 5th.

Dunlop is facing several charges including Unlawful Confinement, Assault with a Weapon, Possession of a Weapon and Uttering Threats.

The charges are in connection with an alleged incident back in September of last year.

RCMP were called to the 900 block of Anderson Drive.

Police say they received a report that a man armed with a knife was inside, that he was distraught and under the influence of drugs, and was causing damage to property.

The area was cordoned off and RCMP say extra resources were brought in, including a crisis negotiator, who was able to get the man to surrender.