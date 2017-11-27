(Story by Matt Fetinko)

BC Hydro will be doing its part to help you save money ahead of the holidays.

The company is allowing its customers to apply for energy saving kits, allowing for up to $80 worth of savings.

The kits include items such as LED light bulbs, weather stripping products, high-performance showerheads, and water-saving aerators.

“Energy saving kits have been offered to over 100,000 BC Hydro customers over the past 10 years,” explains BC Hydro Spokesperson Bob Gammer.

“The program has been running since 2008, the response is always very good and the kits are offered free of charge.”

BC Hydro representatives will be at the Williams Lake Food Bank on November 29th from 12:30 TO 4, and at the Quesnel Food Bank on November 30th from 9:30 until 12.